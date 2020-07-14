Sex is an enjoyable activity and the best form of intimacy a couple can have in their relationship.

While there are many tips on tricks on how to be more intimate with your partner there are other health factors to be considered after sexual activity.

It is important to take the proper steps some point after intimacy to make sure you’re protecting yourself and the person you are involved with.

Although it is important to take care of your reproductive health is 10/10, do not involve yourself in these acts.

Rush to the bathroom

It is true that easing yourself after sex can help clear the urethral tract of any bacteria introduced during sex that can lead to painful UTIs, but you don’t need to do it right away and ruin the moment.

Sleeping in lingerie

After sex, your skin tends to be warm and damp, thanks to perspiration, vaginal secretions, and semen. Sleeping in your underwear traps the moisture and you run the risk of a yeast infection.

Use wet wipes

If you’re sensitive to chemicals like alcohol, glycerin, scents, and certain oils, using a flushable wet wipe after sex can cause irritation since you’re more susceptible to skin issues after-intercourse

Wash your vagina with soap

You might be tempted to cleanse your private area with soap but the truth is vaginas are self-cleaning organs, there is simply no need for us to use soaps or detergents in your privates. Clean warm water should be enough to dispel any lubricants or fluids.

Shave right after sex

You’re more likely to develop irritation if you shave right after sex, this is because during sex women experience an increased blood flow to the genital area making them really sensitive.