Ladies: These 5 fertility myths might be responsible for delaying your baby joy

From the dangers of being a ‘geriatric’ mother to the limitations of In vitro fertilization (IVF), we demystify the issues surrounding fertility and see if we cannot get you started on your baby-making journey.

Here are 5 myths that we’ve busted:

Women over 35 cannot get pregnant

Many women today find themselves trying to conceive after the age of 35. This opportunity can be full of joy and many questions with women being told that they simply cannot conceive after a certain age. It is an absolute myth that you cannot have a baby after the age of 35, especially with all the help you can get, such as IVF, if necessary.

Getting pregnant when you’re older is harmful

Doctors sometimes worry about high rates of complications with pregnancy in older women. Older mothers do have higher rates of a number of medical problems during pregnancy, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and premature labour. But most won’t. One study found that around 80% of women aged over 45 had no major medical problems during pregnancy and more than 80% gave birth at full term.

You are less fertile after being on the pill for a long period of time

You may have friends or family members warn you about not taking the pill too long, because it may delay you getting pregnant once you’re off of it, but, luckily, that’s a myth. Researchers found that women who had used birth control pills for longer rather than shorter time periods were more likely to get pregnant. Similarly, long-term use had no negative effect on the probability of getting pregnant.

Only women are responsible for problems with conceiving

When couples experience infertility, there’s often a misconception that the problem is the woman’s. But according to research, infertility issues are split evenly between males and females. Each group is responsible for 30 percent of infertility, and the rest is attributable to a combination of either male and female factors or unexplained reasons.

IVF does not work with older women