Peeling skin? Here are the possible causes and home remedies for this condition

Peeling skin could also be an allergic reaction to some sort of food.

Infections, which include Staphylococcus, fungal, and genetic disorder can also lead to this condition.

It could also be as a result of a rare skin disorder called acral peeling skin syndrome that causes painless peeling of the top layer of skin.

However, it is important and advisable that you go for a medical checkup in other to know the cause of the peeling skin, especially when you are not certain it's an issue that can be overlooked.

Some home remedies could also help in treating the menace. Read them below:

Olive oil

Studies have shown that olive oil has skin-nourishing fatty acids that work as an excellent moisturizer for dry skin.

The oil helps coats the skin and locks in moisture. And the vitamin E in it helps the body fight free radicals that are often responsible for skin ageing.

Cucumber

Being a natural astringent, cucumber contains plenty of water that helps keep the skin hydrated, as well as alleviating irritation and itching.

In addition, the vitamin C contained in it helps to reduce sunburn and facilitate skin repair.

Lemon and sugar scrub

Lemon is a strong astringent with an ability to dissolve dead skin cells and help reduce peeling. It also contains healing and soothing properties that are good for the skin.