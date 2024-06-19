5 reasons mosquitoes bite some people and leave some

Body size and breathing patterns

Experts point out that mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide (CO2), which we exhale. Larger individuals emit more CO2, making them more likely to get bitten.

This means adults typically receive more bites than children, and men are often bitten more than women. Pregnant women are also at higher risk due to their increased CO2 output.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natural body scent and skin microbiota

The unique body odour of an individual, influenced by genetics and the skin's microbiome, plays a significant role in attracting mosquitoes.

Research involving nylon strips that capture human scent has demonstrated that mosquitoes have preferences for certain odours. Interestingly, studies on twins suggest that genetics could determine up to 67% of this attraction factor.

Business Insider USA

Clothing choices

ADVERTISEMENT

Mosquitoes use their sense of sight alongside their sense of smell to find their targets. They are particularly drawn to certain colours such as red, orange, black, and cyan. To avoid falling victim to mosquito bites avoid these colours, especially during peak mosquito activity times.

Blood type

While it's a popular belief that blood type, particularly type O, may attract more mosquitoes, research remains inconclusive. Experts like Dr. Robert Jones of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine suggest that other factors play a more significant role in mosquito attraction than blood type.

Diet and alcohol consumption

There are many claims online about certain foods and drinks either repelling or attracting mosquitoes. For example, the consumption of garlic is thought to mask human scents, whereas salty or sweet foods might enhance our attractiveness to these pests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even alcohol consumption, like beer, could increase your chances of getting bitten, although the evidence is not robust.

Given the mixed evidence regarding dietary effects, Dr. Jones recommends sticking to proven mosquito-repellent methods.

Pulse Nigeria

Individual reactions to bites

It's also worth noting that some people might experience more severe reactions to mosquito bites, which can make it seem like they are bitten more frequently. These individuals might have itchier, larger, and more painful bite marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preventive measures

To minimize mosquito bites, individuals are advised to wear long-sleeved clothing and trousers, use effective insect repellents, keep windows closed or use fly screens, and sleep under mosquito nets.

Extra caution is advised during early morning and early evening when mosquitoes are most active.