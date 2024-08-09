ADVERTISEMENT
Scientists say it's not necessary to bath twice daily, here's why

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The notion of bathing twice daily has been commonplace in many cultures, especially in warmer climates or among those with active lifestyles.

Self-examination in the shower [BlackDoctororg]

However, scientific perspectives on personal hygiene have evolved, suggesting that twice-daily bathing might not only be unnecessary for most people but could also have some downsides. Here’s why scientists say bathing less frequently might be a better approach:

The skin produces natural oils that protect and moisturise it. Frequent bathing, especially with hot water and harsh soaps, can strip the skin of these essential oils.

This can lead to dryness, irritation, and can disrupt the natural balance of the skin's surface, potentially leading to dermatological issues.

The skin hosts a diverse community of microorganisms, known as the microbiome, which plays a crucial role in protecting against pathogens, educating the immune system, and influencing skin health.

Overwashing can disrupt this microbial ecosystem, potentially leading to issues like increased susceptibility to infections or conditions like eczema.

increased susceptibility to infections How to maintain hydrated skin during cold weather Pulse Live Kenya
Bathing, especially long showers or baths, uses significant amounts of water and energy. By reducing the frequency of baths, one can contribute to water conservation and lower the environmental footprint associated with excessive water usage and heating.

Bathing less frequently can save time and reduce the stress associated with rushed routines. For many, a thorough daily wash might be unnecessary and streamlining personal care routines could free up time for other activities.

Just like skin, hair benefits from its natural oils. Frequent washing can strip hair of these oils, leading to dry, brittle hair. Less frequent shampooing can help maintain hair health and moisture balance.

Healthier hair[iStock] Pulse Nigeria

The need for bathing can vary greatly depending on individual factors like activity level, age, skin type, health conditions, and personal preference.

People who engage in intense physical activities, sweat heavily, or work in dirty or greasy environments might need to bathe more frequently. However, for the average person, daily or twice-daily bathing might be more than what’s actually necessary.

Scientists recommend adapting bathing habits to individual needs rather than sticking to a strict schedule. For most people, bathing several times a week is sufficient to maintain cleanliness and health, and it's important to use mild, moisturising products to preserve skin integrity.

Adjusting these habits can promote not only personal health but also environmental sustainability.

