This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

Many African women and men experience significant hair loss and thinning early in life, yet the culprit is not so obvious.
This ingredient might be the reason why many Africans experience severe hair loss.
While certain styling practices like tight weaves and heat straightening can contribute, other factors are at play causing traction alopecia. One surprising culprit might be a common shampoo ingredient: sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS).
Popular shampoos with sulphate according to ewg, a website that provides information on helpful and harmful products includes: VO5, TRESemmé, Pantene, Aussie, Head and Shoulders, Suave, Garnier and Fructis.
What is Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS)?
Sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) is a chemical commonly used in skincare and haircare products as a surfactant or emulsifier. It creates lather, cleanses, and thickens products for easier application. However, its production and effects raise concerns.
Why avoid shampoos with SLS?
- Dehydration and damage: SLS can dry out the scalp and hair, leaving it dull and vulnerable to pollutants. This can lead to breakage and hair loss.
- Stripped defences: SLS can disrupt the scalp's natural oil and pH balance, removing protective barriers that prevent irritation and infection.
- False cleanliness: SLS may leave a temporary feeling of squeaky-clean hair, but it doesn't necessarily indicate deeper cleansing.
- Environmental impact: The production of SLS can contribute to pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change.
- Potential health risks: Some studies suggest SLS might be absorbed into the body, with potential long-term health effects. Additionally, residual nitrates from the manufacturing process might be present in the final product.
Hair types that need to avoid sulphate shampoos
- Dry and sensitive scalp: Sulphate-free shampoos are gentler and less likely to cause dryness or irritation for people with sensitive scalps or conditions like eczema or rosacea.
- Coarse hair: Sulphates can strip away natural oils, leading to frizz. Opt for sulphate-free formulas that cleanse without excessive dryness.
- Colour-treated Hair: Sulphates can fade hair colour. Sulphate-free options help preserve colour vibrancy.
Finally, it's important to check if the shampoo you are buying or the one to be used for you has sulphate.