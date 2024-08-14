This device stops you from watching porn on your phone

It was developed by The Coach, a men’s health app focused on issues like porn addiction, premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, and low testosterone

Lindsay Stevens, spokesperson for The Coach, explains, “You lock it over your phone and give the key to someone you trust. It’s a safeguard against temptation.”

Dangers of porn addiction

In today’s digital age, access to pornography has skyrocketed, leading to increased porn use and addiction.

Porn now accounts for 10-15% of all internet searches, with top porn sites like Pornhub and Xvideos receiving more visits than major platforms like Amazon and Netflix.

Research indicates that 57% of young adults (18-34) frequently view pornography, and 11% of American men consider themselves addicted.

This compulsive use has been linked to mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, social isolation, and relationship problems.

How does it work?

It was inspired by traditional chastity belts—historically used to protect women from unwanted advances—the phone chastity belt features a modern design with metal and leather components.

Chastity belts date back to the Crusades, with more evidence of their use in the Renaissance and 16th century. By the 19th century, they were marketed primarily as anti-masturbation devices.

It locks across the screen and includes adjustable leather straps to fit various phone models.

