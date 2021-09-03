What you should know about greasy skin
Greasy skin tends to produce more sebum than necessary. There are various reasons for this: Genetic predisposition, stress and hormonal fluctuations or an unhealthy lifestyle stimulate the sebaceous glands and cause impurities in the skin.
- Sebaceous glands are found in the dermis and are directly connected to the hair shafts. If the sebaceous glands produce too much sebum, the hair shafts fill up and get blocked – and spots become noticeable. The skin’s natural acid mantle loses its balance due to the over-production of sebum. Bacteria can penetrate the pores and the skin becomes inflamed.
These symptoms are signs of greasy skin
- Shiny skin: sebum is visible as a greasy film on the skin.
- Enlarged skin pores: if too much sebum is produced by the skin, the walls of the pores expand permanently.
- Sallow complexion: greasy skin does not have good circulation, so the complexion often looks sallow.
- Spots in the T-zone: the skin on the forehead, nose and chin is particularly affected by impurities.
How to look after greasy skin
- Greasy skin needs a lot of attention and special care. Sebum production has to be kept under control so that the skin has a less shiny appearance and bothersome spots and blackheads do not form. Even if you have greasy skin, you can get a clear complexion by following the right care regime.
- Clean the skin right into the pores
- Thorough cleansing is particularly important for greasy skin. Do not use soaps, however, as these dry out the facial skin unnecessarily and also stimulate the production of the skin’s oils. This ensures that bacteria are effectively controlled and the skin’s appearance is enhanced. Tone your skin with a toner after cleansing. Toners with a little alcohol have a disinfecting effect and are particularly suitable for greasy skin. Always pay attention to your T-zone and thoroughly target skin impurities and remove blackheads. To take effective action against spots and impurities, the best thing to do is to use all the products in a series, such as the anti-impurity products by NIVEA, as these all complement one another.
Make your skin radiant!
- If you have greasy skin, you should always use a moisturising cream, as greasy skin also has to be protected against cold, heat and other environmental influences. Light fluids and gels are particularly good. Make sure that your moisturiser contains anti-bacterial and skin-soothing ingredients.
Methods of combating spots
Tips for blemish-free skin: How to stay one step ahead of spots!
- Avoiding irritating factors: Avoid heat, abrasions and aggressive cleansing, as greasy skin reacts very sensitively to these.
- Bind excess grease: matt powders and oil-free make-up absorb excess sebum on the face. If you notice that your face is very shiny, you can also grab a paper tissue and gently dab off the sebum.
- Skin scrubs and masks for spots: You can remove dead skin cells and dirt from your skin 2-3 times a week using a mild scrub and then tone and moisturise with a mask.
- Visiting a beauty salon: Have your skin cleansed regularly by your professional beauty therapist. This will have a lasting improvement on the appearance of your skin.
- Changing your nutrition and habits: Having an unhealthy lifestyle, such as smoking or suffering from stress, can have a negative impact on the appearance of your skin. Ensure that you eat healthily and drink plenty of fluids.
- Do you have really difficult issues with skin impurities and a tendency to develop acne?
Natural home remedies
- You can combat facial spots and impurities with medicinal plants as well. For example, marigold petals contain anti-inflammatory ingredients. Prepare an infusion from the petals. The brew can be put on a compress, which can be placed on the skin for a few moments.
- A quick and simple cleansing steam bath can also combat spots and blackheads. Put a few drops of camomile essence in hot water, place a towel over your head and hold your face over the steam for approximately 5 minutes. The hot steam will open the pores. Afterwards, the skin will be able to absorb a cleansing mask really well.
