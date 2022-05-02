Yoghurt: Eating this healthy snack can treat depression - Study reveals

But there is enough evidence available to prove that certain food items also have a positive impact on the mind and can help uplift your mood.

New research has aid that the perfect breakfast treat that can help beat depression is yoghurt.

What the study says

We all know that yoghurt is a healthy food that prevents you from getting indulged in unhealthy and junk foods. It is packed with different kinds of nutrients and now we have got another reason to eat this probiotic for breakfast. A study published in the journal Scientific Reports suggests that this probiotic may also help combat depression.

The study was carried out by a team of researchers from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Study author Assistant Professor Alban Gaultier said that the treatments available for relieving the symptoms of depression are not very good as they come with numerous side effects. So, it is important to have another effective alternative treatment.

For the study, the researchers exposed mice to higher levels of stress until they began to show symptoms of depression. Then they did a before and after comparison of the levels of gut bacteria. They found a clear connection between the level of gut bacteria and mental health.

It was revealed that the level of Lactobacillus (friendly gut bacteria) in the gut influences the level of a blood metabolite called kynurenine, which is linked with the development of depression. When Lactobacillus supplement was added to their diet, they recovered instantly.

Lactobacillus help to balance the levels of kynurenine in the blood. When the level of Lactobacillus decreases in the gut, you begin to see the symptoms of depression.

Conclusion

The research is still at an early stage and a more detailed study is required in this direction. Also, it has only been tested on mice and we can only observe the symptoms of depression as they cannot reveal how they are feeling. Till that time you can have yoghurt to improve your mood.