10 birthday messages every woman wants to see on her birthday

Every message and post on social media should clearly show how much you love her.

Your caption should focus on her, not on what she does for you. Avoid things like “Thank you for cooking great food” or “Thank you for being a great wife.”

Here are the best messages to send your girlfriend or wife on her birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Birthday, my love! I’m so lucky to celebrate today with you—you make every day better just by being in it. Here’s to another year of happiness and joy. Kindly check your bank account for a surprise. Happy Birthday to the most amazing girl in my life! You deserve all the joy in the world, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure you get it, but first, hope you love the few gifts I got for you. Wishing the happiest birthday to my beautiful, kind, and brilliant girlfriend. Can’t wait to spoil you today! I’ve booked an all-expense staycation. I love you so much. Happy Birthday, babe! I’m grateful every day for you, but today I get to make sure you feel extra loved and celebrated. I made a reservation for us at your favourite restaurant. I can’t wait to see you.

ALSO READ: Here are 3 months with almost no birthdays

Pulse Nigeria

5. To my love, my best friend, my everything—happy birthday! Here’s to making even more memories together this year. You mean the world to me, and I want to show you the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Happy Birthday, beautiful! Today is all about you. I hope this year brings you as much happiness as you bring to my life. I love you.

7. Happy Birthday, my love! Thank you for being the incredible person you are. I’m so lucky to have you by my side. I can’t wait to make today unforgettable!

8. Happy Birthday to the girl who stole my heart. Every day with you is a gift—here’s to celebrating many more birthdays together.

ALSO READ: 50 birthday prayers and wishes to make a loved one feel special

9. Happy Birthday to my drop dead gorgeous girlfriend! May your day be filled with all the things you love, and know that I’m here to make sure of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Happy Birthday, love! You’re everything I ever dreamed of and more. Here’s to a day as amazing as you are—can’t wait to spend it by your side!