ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Can eating carrots improve your sight? Here’s the truth

Anna Ajayi

We’ve all heard that carrots improve your vision, but is this true?

Can eating carrots improve your sight? [iStock]
Can eating carrots improve your sight? [iStock]

Carrots are certainly healthy, but is it true that eating them can actually improve your eyesight?

Recommended articles

Many of us grew up believing that eating these veggies would make us see better in the dark or keep our vision perfect for life. But, like many things we hear when we’re young, the truth is a bit more complicated.

Carrots are definitely good for you, but they won’t give you a superhero-level vision. They contain important nutrients that play a role in eye health, but there’s a limit to what they can do.

So, if you’re curious about whether carrots can really help your eyesight or if it’s just a myth, here’s what you need to know.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which our body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy vision. It helps your eyes convert light into signals that go to your brain, allowing you to see. Without enough vitamin A, you could have trouble seeing in low light, and in severe cases, a deficiency can even lead to blindness. So, in this sense, carrots are good for your eyes because they provide this nutrient.

Here’s where things get interesting. If you already have a balanced diet and are not deficient in vitamin A, eating extra carrots won't give you superhuman vision.

It makes your vision better [TheFactSite]
It makes your vision better [TheFactSite] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, carrots can help keep your eyesight normal, but they won’t make your sight sharper if it's already fine. They won’t fix nearsightedness, farsightedness, or any other vision problems. So, while they’re great for maintaining eye health, they aren’t a miracle cure for poor eyesight.

The idea that carrots improve vision became popular during World War II. British pilots were using new radar technology to spot enemy planes in the dark, but the government didn’t want to reveal this secret. Instead, they spread a story claiming the pilots had amazing night vision because they ate a lot of carrots. It was clever propaganda, but the science behind it isn’t quite as magical as it sounds.

Carrots aren’t the only food good for your eyes. Leafy greens like spinach and kale, citrus fruits, and fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids also contribute to healthy vision.

ADVERTISEMENT
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are great at improving eyesight [BIUSA]
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are great at improving eyesight [BIUSA] The most different kinds of pesticides were discovered on kale, collard greens, and mustard greens, the nonprofit said. The report found 103 individual chemicals.An EWG article reported almost 60% of kale samples had residue from a pesticide called DCPA, which the EPA noted as a potential carcinogen in 1995. Business Insider USA

A well-rounded diet with these foods can make a real difference in your overall eye health.

Yes, carrots are nutritious and can help maintain your eyesight, especially if your diet lacks vitamin A. However, don’t expect them to give you perfect vision or fix existing problems. Eat a variety of healthy foods and get regular eye check-ups to ensure your eyes stay in good shape.

ALSO READ: 10 Interesting facts about Carrot

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What's the nationality of a baby born on a plane [EUclaim]

If you're born on a plane, what's your nationality?

The most advanced photo collage maker you should try - insMind [Plenty of free collage templates]

The most advanced photo collage maker you should try - insMind [Plenty of free collage templates]

Global Conference Alliance: Now in Ghana!

Global Conference Alliance: Now in Ghana!

Can money be a love language? [Freepik]

Can money be a love language? - What to do if your partner gifts you cash