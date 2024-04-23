Here's why exotic animals should never be kept as pets

Owning an exotic pet might seem like a dream come true, a chance to own a beautiful creature. However, the reality is far from a fairytale. These animals have complex needs that are difficult, and often impossible, to replicate in a domestic setting. This mismatch between their natural requirements and our ability to provide for them creates many risks for both the animal and the owner.

Dangers to your health

One of the most concerning aspects of exotic pet ownership is the risk of zoonotic diseases. These are diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Many exotic animals carry bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can cause serious illness in people, sometimes even leading to death.

For example, according to Born Free USA, a large percentage of macaque monkeys carry the Herpes B virus, which is harmless to them but can be fatal in humans. This virus can be shed through saliva or genital secretions, posing a particular threat to young children who may come into close contact with the animal.

Salmonella is another common zoonotic disease, and many reptiles, like iguanas and turtles, can carry it. Even seemingly harmless animals like hedgehogs can harbour parasites that can cause skin infections in humans.

Unmet needs lead to behavioural problems

Exotic animals have evolved to thrive in specific environments with unique social structures and dietary requirements. Confining them to a cage or enclosure simply cannot provide for these complex needs. This lack of fulfilment can lead to a range of behavioural problems, including:

Aggression: Frustration and boredom can manifest as aggression in many exotic animals. This can pose a serious threat to both the owner and anyone who comes into contact with the pet.

Self-harm: Repetitive behaviours like pacing, rocking, and feather plucking are signs of distress in many exotic animals kept in captivity.

Escape attempts: Driven by a natural instinct to roam and explore, exotic animals will try to escape from their enclosures, putting themselves and others at risk.

The dangers of inadequate care

Caring for an exotic pet requires a significant amount of time, research, and financial resources. These animals often have specialised dietary needs that can be difficult and expensive to meet. Additionally, proper housing requires specific equipment and environmental controls to mimic their natural habitat.

Sadly, many owners underestimate the commitment required. This can lead to inadequate care, further worsening the problems mentioned above. In the worst-case scenario, neglected exotic pets end up abandoned, surrendered to overwhelmed shelters, or released into the wild where they can become invasive species.

Considering alternatives

The desire to connect with these amazing creatures is understandable. However, there are many ways to appreciate exotic animals without putting them or yourself at risk. Here are some alternatives to consider:

Volunteer at a rescue or zoo: These organisations provide care for exotic animals that have been abandoned or confiscated. Volunteering allows you to interact with these animals in a safe and controlled environment.

Support conservation efforts: Many organisations work to protect endangered species and their habitats. Donating to or volunteering with these groups is a fantastic way to make a real difference.

Enjoy them in the wild: Responsible wildlife tourism allows you to observe exotic animals in their natural habitat. Choose reputable tour operators who prioritise animal welfare and conservation efforts.