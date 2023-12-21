Don’t lend money to these 4 groups of people if you expect to be paid back

To avoid such situations, be cautious when dealing with the following groups:

People who are planning a wedding or recently got married

Planning a wedding involves significant financial commitments and post-wedding, couples face even more financial responsibilities.

If someone planning a wedding or recently married asks to borrow money, it's unlikely they'll repay it. If possible, consider gifting them money instead of lending to avoid potential disappointments.

People who seem to be living large

Be cautious when lending money to people who flaunt their wealth, spend lavishly, and may even extend generosity towards you.

They usually paint a picture of having a lot of money so that you’ll lend them money trusting that they’ll pay back but it’s usually not the case they end up not paying and you’ll end up being disappointed.

People who just had children

While it's natural to want to assist new parents financially, lending them money with the expectation of prompt repayment may not be realistic.

Having a child comes with many financial frustrations and new challenges every day, if you can assist them then do it, but don’t lend them money expecting them to pay back.

Family and friends

While family and friends may genuinely need financial assistance, there is a risk that they might not repay the borrowed amount.

It's challenging to repeatedly ask them for repayment, and expectations based on the relationship might not always align with financial responsibility. Exercise caution when lending money to close acquaintances.

Lending money is a delicate matter, and understanding someone's financial discipline is important.