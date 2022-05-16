Akwaaba Festivals 22 to be launched Wednesday

Powered and organized by Ceejay Multimedia, Akwaaba Festivals 2022 will also allow participants to experience the rich history of Ghana’s tradition and culture.

The Akwaaba Festival seeks to amp the belief and trust in made-in Ghana products and encourage its producers by giving them their due prominence through this event. It is also expected to boost the Ghanaian economy by influencing and attracting investors into the country, boosting the confidence of the diaspora in Ghanaian tradition and culture.

Launch Of Akwaaba Festivals Pulse Ghana

The event is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; the Ministry of Trade and Industry; the Ghana Tourism Authority; the National Commission on Culture; and the National Theatre Executive Board, the event will receive a keynote address from Dr. Awal Mohammed.

From the Project Director for the Akwaaba Festivals, Joe Osae, some of the items lined up for the event are a video documentary on some tourist sites in Ghana (See Ghana) and a comedy/drama.

There would also be cultural displays by cultural troupes on various indigenous Ghanaian dances and songs, a food bazaar, a photo session highlighting what people wore, and a capture of the event overview.

See the full program lineup below: