AUC unveils Republic Of Ghana as host country for 5th AFRIMA

The African Union Commission, AUC has announced the Republic of Ghana as the Official Host Country for the 5th All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, following receipt of the Letter of Intent to Host AFRIMA dated April 18, 2018, addressed to the Commissioner of Social Affairs, African Union Commission, Mrs. Amira Elfadil and signed by the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana, Honourable Catherine Afeku.

The 5th AFRIMA Host Country unveiling was conducted at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Thursday, September 6, 2018 by the African Union’s Acting Director for Social Affairs, Mariama Cisse Mohamed; Head of Culture, African Union, Ms. Angela Martins, and President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mr.Mike Dada.

In her response letter dated September 13, 2018 with reference number DSA/CUL/16/341818 awarding Host Country right for the 5th edition of the annual continental awards event to the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Amira Elfadil congratulated the West African country on overcoming the competition involved in hosting AFRIMA and winning the Host Country rights through a transparent process. The AU also thanked the Lagos State Government for partnering and supporting the successful hosting of previous editions of AFRIMA.

“We are counting on the Republic of Ghana to fulfill all requirements and efforts to make AFRIMA 2018 a huge success. The 2018 edition of AFRIMA is also the 5th edition of the continental awards and the 5th AFRIMA remains steadfast to the AUC’s values of promoting African unity and celebrating cultural uniqueness through the program of events on the AFRIMA calendar between May and November 2018. Music and Entertainment are key sectors of the African culture industry stimulating the sustainable social development and growth of Africa. It is in this light that the AUC is determined to support these sectors to continue to contribute significantly to Africa`s development and favorable economic advantage on the global stage”, the AU Commissioner stated further.

The awards holding on November 21-24, to be known as the 5th All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA –Ghana 2018 will have main awards program spanning four days of exhilarating activities.

Ghana is renowned as one of Africa’s fastest-growing region for music, entertainment, and commerce, with a thriving tourism industry, and a diverse and rich cultural heritage. Accra, the capital city, is also a globally recognized city that boasts of monuments in culture, arts, and craft, with vast growth in business and tourism.

The 2018 edition of AFRIMA is geared to increase the tourism and entertainment equity of the state as the country prepares to receive an influx of international and continental dignitaries, AFRIMA 2018 nominees, music stars and executives who are attending the program of activities. The AFRIMA program of events provides the opportunity for Ghana to showcase the unique artistic, tourism and economic potentials of her culturally dynamic and beautiful cities. The program goes further to offer benefits that would help in raising the continental and international profile of the Host Country, including an opportunity to tap into the millions of participants and followers of the growing African music.

Activities scheduled to precede the main awards ceremony include the AFRIMA Welcome Soiree; Africa Music Business Summit; AFRIMA Music Village; Media Interviews/Meet & Greet; and a tour of the historic Elmina Castle in Ghana.

In partnership with the African Union, the All Africa Music Awards is the biggest music event on the continent and the awards ceremony will be broadcast live to 84 countries across the globe.