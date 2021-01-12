Football in Ghana resumed following a six-month break which was necessitated due to the coronavirus crisis and as the Ghana Football Association is rolling out the various leagues with time, Givova Sporting Academy on Saturday in preparation for the 2021/2022 football season presented the jersey to Richard Addison at their Honorary Awards and Unveiling of 2020/2021 Kits and Players Ceremony.

The event which was graced by Honorable Dr. Kobby Okyere-Darko Mensah, the Western Regional Minister and MP for Takoradi rewarded distinguished philanthropists in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis who are impacting the lives of the youth and people in their communities.

Richard Addison receives special jersey from Givova Sporting Academy

Richard Addison thanking the club said; "It is incredible to receive this jersey from one of the great contributors to our community. After hearing the story of Givova Sporting Academy, it is clear they understand what needs to be done to equip the youth of Sekondi so they can become better ambassadors of this great city".

Richard Addison is known for his contribution to sports in the region which include youth development endeavors having sponsored tennis competitions with West Line Consult and football tournaments with Phimabasa.

He is also a patron and mentor at the famous Sulele Park in Takoradi which has produced Black Stars players.