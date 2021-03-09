In a welcome address, convener of the summit and CEO of Charterhouse Theresa Ayoade reiterated her organanisation’s commitment to joining the worldwide celebration by hosting an event to throw the spotlight on illustrious women in various fields of endeavor to inspire the next generation with their success stories.

The summit which had the keynote speech delivered by IBM’s Regional Head for West, North and East Africa, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh was attended by business leaders, diplomats, traditional leaders and women from all fields of work in Ghana and the youth, at both a live and virtual event.

In her keynote speech, IBM’s, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, shared the inspiring story about her rise through the ranks of IBM from a marketing manager position to working at IBM’s headquarters and currently leading the IBM team for Africa. In her pursuit of excellence, her story outlines how young Ghanaians can aspire to become global leaders in spite of their backgrounds or geographical location.

As part of this year’s summit, panel discussions were held on two themes namely; CHOOSE TO CHALLENGE and YOU DESERVE TO BE WELL and these featured some of the most experienced business leaders in Ghana who were invited to also share their stories and expertise. In her speech, Theresa Ayoade explained that the essence of the combined themes was that they go hand in hand, as women need to be well in order to challenge the status quo and take their seat at the table.

Speaking on the Choose to Challenge panel which featured distinguished Ghanaian business leaders were Sheila Azuntaba - CEO of Innovative Finance, Linda Yaa Ampah - CEO of Cadling Fashions & KAD Garment Manufacturing and Abena Amoah - Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange.

In partnership with Frytol, the event also witnessed a special discussion focused on wellness and the topic: You Deserve to be Well with experienced experts such as May Meskawi Kalmoni – CEO of Lotus Detox and Wellness Centre, Mavis Asamoah Appiah – Agyei – Dietitian and CEO of Ghana Canada Nutrition Centre, Petrina Adusei – Mental Health Counsellor and Diana Adu – Asare Darko – Wilmar Marketing Manager

Panel discussions were moderated by Actress and On Air Personality Naa Ashorkor and Edem Knight-Tay of Joy FM.

The event was also coupled with an exceptional performance from songstress Irene Logan and an open exhibition that featured a Wellness Centre by LOTUS Detox and Wellness Centre and Canada Ghana Nutrition Centre.