Clemento Suarez, Aka Ebenezer, Rhyme Sonny, Amerado, others win 2021 Comedy & Poetry Awards

The event was massive as it had wonderful performances from Ghana’s finest in Comedy, Poetry and Music.

The night was lit as it saw OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez, Rhyme Sonny, Aka Ebenezer, Maame Esi Forson, Poet Timmy and many other creative comedians and Poets winning big on the Awards night.

The honoree of the night was the Legendary Comedian and Godfather of Radio, Tommy Annan Forson, who was presented with the Comedy Icon Award whic was handed over to him by the Veteran Actor, Fred Amugi.

Below is the full list of the Award winners of the 2nd Edition of the Comedy and Poetry Awards.

COMEDY:

Best Comedy Cartoonist of the Year

Nazil – Lougi Cage

Best TV Comedy Program of the Year

Real News - UTV

Best Online Comedy Series of the Year

Kotokoraba Street

Best Comedy Skit Act of the Year

Aka Ebenezer (Likee)

Most Popular Comedian of the Year

Clemento Suarez

Best Stand Up Comedian of the Year

OB Amponsah

Best Comedy Theatre Act of the Year

Jeneral Ntatia

Best Comedian of the Year

Clemento Suarez

Best Comedy Movie of the Year

Mad House – Listowel Productions

Best Comedy Actor of the Year

Enock Darko

Best Comedy Actress of the Year

Gifty Arthur - Gyimidi

Best Comedy Event of the Year

New Year Comedy Night – Ecstacy

Entertainment

Best Radio Comedy Program of the Year

What Matters Today Show – Pluzz FM 89.9

Best New Comedian of the Year

Made In Ghana

Best TV Comedy Series of the Year

Papa Kumasi

Best Female Comedian of the Year

Maame Esi Forson

Best Multinational Comedian of the Year

Mc Okokobioko

Best Viral Comic Act of the Year

Aka Ebenezer

POETRY: Spoken Word

Best Spoken Word Act of the Year

Rhyme Sonny

Best Spoken Word Event of the Year

Retorika – Scribe Production

Best Spoken Word Album/EP of the Year

Duct Tape - I am Edi

Best New Spoken Word Act of the Year

Cobby the Poet

Best Spoken Word Performer of the Year

Poet Timmy

Best Spoken Word Video of the Year

The Ghana Today – Imoru Sadat

Best Male Spoken Word Act of the Year

Jeffery Nortey

Best Female Spoken Word Act of the Year

Nakeeyat Dramani

POETRY: LYRICS & RHYMES

Best Female Lyricist of the Year

Eno Barony

Best New Lyricist of the Year

Young Pabi

Best Male Lyricist of the Year

Amerado Burner

Best Lyrical Song of the Year

Aprodoo – Pure Akan

Best Lyricist of the Year

Pure Akan

Best Lyrical Album/EP of the Year

For My Brothers Album – Kojo Cue

Best Lyrical Performer of the Year

Young Pabi

Best Lyrical Event of the Year