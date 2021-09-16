It has an endless list of comedians and poets who throne the venue to grace the occasion with glitz and glamour.
Clemento Suarez, Aka Ebenezer, Rhyme Sonny, Amerado, others win 2021 Comedy & Poetry Awards
The 2nd edition of Comedy and Poetry Awards came off on Saturday 11th September at the Miklin Hotel, East Legon and it was a beautiful event.
The event was massive as it had wonderful performances from Ghana’s finest in Comedy, Poetry and Music.
The night was lit as it saw OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez, Rhyme Sonny, Aka Ebenezer, Maame Esi Forson, Poet Timmy and many other creative comedians and Poets winning big on the Awards night.
The honoree of the night was the Legendary Comedian and Godfather of Radio, Tommy Annan Forson, who was presented with the Comedy Icon Award whic was handed over to him by the Veteran Actor, Fred Amugi.
Below is the full list of the Award winners of the 2nd Edition of the Comedy and Poetry Awards.
COMEDY:
Best Comedy Cartoonist of the Year
Nazil – Lougi Cage
Best TV Comedy Program of the Year
Real News - UTV
Best Online Comedy Series of the Year
Kotokoraba Street
Best Comedy Skit Act of the Year
Aka Ebenezer (Likee)
Most Popular Comedian of the Year
Clemento Suarez
Best Stand Up Comedian of the Year
OB Amponsah
Best Comedy Theatre Act of the Year
Jeneral Ntatia
Best Comedian of the Year
Clemento Suarez
Best Comedy Movie of the Year
Mad House – Listowel Productions
Best Comedy Actor of the Year
Enock Darko
Best Comedy Actress of the Year
Gifty Arthur - Gyimidi
Best Comedy Event of the Year
New Year Comedy Night – Ecstacy
Entertainment
Best Radio Comedy Program of the Year
What Matters Today Show – Pluzz FM 89.9
Best New Comedian of the Year
Made In Ghana
Best TV Comedy Series of the Year
Papa Kumasi
Best Female Comedian of the Year
Maame Esi Forson
Best Multinational Comedian of the Year
Mc Okokobioko
Best Viral Comic Act of the Year
Aka Ebenezer
POETRY: Spoken Word
Best Spoken Word Act of the Year
Rhyme Sonny
Best Spoken Word Event of the Year
Retorika – Scribe Production
Best Spoken Word Album/EP of the Year
Duct Tape - I am Edi
Best New Spoken Word Act of the Year
Cobby the Poet
Best Spoken Word Performer of the Year
Poet Timmy
Best Spoken Word Video of the Year
The Ghana Today – Imoru Sadat
Best Male Spoken Word Act of the Year
Jeffery Nortey
Best Female Spoken Word Act of the Year
Nakeeyat Dramani
POETRY: LYRICS & RHYMES
Best Female Lyricist of the Year
Eno Barony
Best New Lyricist of the Year
Young Pabi
Best Male Lyricist of the Year
Amerado Burner
Best Lyrical Song of the Year
Aprodoo – Pure Akan
Best Lyricist of the Year
Pure Akan
Best Lyrical Album/EP of the Year
For My Brothers Album – Kojo Cue
Best Lyrical Performer of the Year
Young Pabi
Best Lyrical Event of the Year
Manifestivities 2019 – Manifes
