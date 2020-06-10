Want a great night at the theatre while staying safe in these covid-19 times? ROVERMAN PRODUCTIONS got you!

To commemorate Father's Day and keep you entertained at home, Roverman Productions presents an exclusive showing of “THE DAY DAD CAME”, Written & Directed by your favourite Uncle Ebo Whyte!

Jane discovers on Ama's birthday that contrary to what she wants everyone to believe, her sister is in an abusive marriage.

The shock of it leads her straight to report to their father, who comes to set the ball rolling for a rollercoaster of revelations and resolutions.

THE DAY DAD CAME tells a story of a father's love, the unseen consequences of breaking vows and the saving power of a loving wife.

Wait, there’s more...

THE DAY DAD CAME shows absolutely FREE. Yes, you won’t pay anything to get to watch this masterpiece.

When: 21st June 2020

Where: Uncle Ebo Whyte's YouTube channel.

Time: streams at 4pm & 8pm

Head to Uncle Ebo Whyte's YouTube channel and subscribe here.

Click on the bell icon to activate notifications so you know what’s happening as it happens!!