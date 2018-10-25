Pulse.com.gh logo
Miss Malaika 2018 – Who wears the crown?

Come Saturday, November 3, 2018, the battle for the cash, car and crown will be settled at the extraordinary grand finale of Miss Malaika Ghana 2018 at the National Theatre.

Exactly 16 years ago, a thought was conceived, ‘to give women in society a voice, an opportunity to showcase women as not just beautiful on the outside but also smart, intelligent, bold and most importantly to give them a chance to give back to society and be role models to upcoming generations.

From that thought, Miss Malaika Ghana was birthed, and after producing 15 queens, it is time to crown another; and come Saturday, November 3, 2018, the battle for the cash, car and crown will be settled at the extraordinary grand finale of Miss Malaika Ghana 2018 at the National Theatre.

Started in 2003, the pageant has successfully changed the many negative misconceptions about beauty pageants in general. It has produced amazing women of substance who have in one way or the other impacted society positively in their various fields of endeavour.

From health to law to the entertainment industry, the Malaika brand impact can neither be downplayed nor overemphasized. The brand year in year out, with the projects embarked on by its delegates and eventual winners have touched a lot of lives in Ghana.

The journey of the 2018 edition of the reality TV show begun on Friday, 13th July at the plush Tomreik hotel where hundreds of beautiful ladies showed up to get a chance to change the course of their lives. Many were those with hopes of being part of the finalists, but at the end of the screening, only 16 made it to the competition proper.

The 16 delegates, for weeks, have been taken through an intensive grooming and learning processes which have shaped them into assets for society. From communications to the catwalk, personal outlook to entrepreneurial skills etc. The highlights of their experiences, however, are the charity projects, where the ladies donated to 3 Cerebral Palsy centres in Ghana.

As custom would have it, however, 6 ladies were unfortunately evicted based on their performances on weekly tasks and of course, your votes, leaving it out to the final 10; Anne, Dela, Mariam, Rosetta, Gloria, Ambraya, Evelyn, Afia, Gesa and Jennifer to battle it out for the coveted crown that currently sits on the head of Miss Pearl Nyarko (Miss Malaika Ghana 2017).

Gearing up to give the audience incredible performances are some of Ghana’s finest showstoppers; the lynx three made up of the Adiepena Hitmaker, KiDi, current VGMA new artiste of the year, Kuami Eugene, BET nominee and dancehall sensation, Mzvee and the freshest kid on the block whose music is rocking the airwaves, Wendy shay.

Very limited tickets are currently on sale at Charterhouse, Xmen, Nallem stores in the Accra Mall, Junction Mall and Osu Mall for 100 cedis only.

Miss Malaika Ghana is produced by the nation’s biggest event company, Charterhouse and is proudly sponsored by UB Hair Relaxer, Awake Mineral Water, Carnival, Infinix Mobility, British Council, Volta Serene Hotel, City Escape Hotel, Premium Motors, TLC Electronics, Taxify, Adansi Travels, Gold Coast Restaurants, Henry’s Inn, Jumia travel, Jumia foods, Koppan Hospitality, GTP, Glams Make-up, Kenya Airways, Holy Trinity Spa, Tomreik Hotel, Max TV, TV7, Pluzz FM, YFM and GhOne TV. 

