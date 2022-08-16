Mr Eazi announces Detty Rave Campus concerts for UCC, KNUST, Legon and UENR

From there, the bus heads up north to Sunyani where it will make a stop at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) on September 2, right off the heels of the UENR show, the bus will make a final scheduled stop at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on September 3.

The Road to Detty Rave concerts are not just fun activities; they also serve as a reminder to sign up for information on how to secure early bird tickets for the main Detty Rave concert scheduled to hold in December at discounted prices. You can do that here: https://dettyrave.shoobs.com/signup

Detty Rave has been away for two years due to a COVID-19 imposed break. However, with demand for outdoor entertainment at an all-time high, Mr Eazi is bringing the event back with the theme, “Da Funk.”

Pulse Ghana

Since its inception in 2017, Detty Rave has been a major draw of West Africa’s #DettyDecember calendar, bringing an all-star cast of international performers and guests to Accra including Rick Ross, Koffee, Giggs, Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba Joeboy, Kranium, King Promise, Simi, Busiswa and KiDI, alongside sets from Africa’s top DJs.

The series of Road to Detty Rave concerts are preparing the grounds for the return of Detty Rave this December.