Students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) can prepare for a night of thrilling music on August 20, a week after that on August 27, the Road To Detty Rave bus will make a stop at the University of Ghana.
Mr Eazi announces Detty Rave Campus concerts for UCC, KNUST, Legon and UENR
Detty Rave’s promotional university tour tagged “Road to Detty Rave” will kick off this August starting in Cape Coast. This comes weeks after Mr Eazi outlined the four university campuses that will host back-to-back shows; the dates for each campus have finally been announced.
From there, the bus heads up north to Sunyani where it will make a stop at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) on September 2, right off the heels of the UENR show, the bus will make a final scheduled stop at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on September 3.
The Road to Detty Rave concerts are not just fun activities; they also serve as a reminder to sign up for information on how to secure early bird tickets for the main Detty Rave concert scheduled to hold in December at discounted prices. You can do that here: https://dettyrave.shoobs.com/signup
Detty Rave has been away for two years due to a COVID-19 imposed break. However, with demand for outdoor entertainment at an all-time high, Mr Eazi is bringing the event back with the theme, “Da Funk.”
Since its inception in 2017, Detty Rave has been a major draw of West Africa’s #DettyDecember calendar, bringing an all-star cast of international performers and guests to Accra including Rick Ross, Koffee, Giggs, Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba Joeboy, Kranium, King Promise, Simi, Busiswa and KiDI, alongside sets from Africa’s top DJs.
The series of Road to Detty Rave concerts are preparing the grounds for the return of Detty Rave this December.
