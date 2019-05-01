Afro Nation promises to be the biggest music and arts festival in Ghana this year with high hopes of puling at least 15,000 patrons.

Alkaline, Burna Boy, Davido, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, Kidi, Kuami Euguene, La Meme Gang, Naira Marley, Not3s, Teni, The Compozers, Wendi Shay, Yemi Alade, Yxng Bane, and more others to be announced soon.

DJ Vyrusky, DJ Obi and Distruction Boyz have been listed as official jocks for the event. More performers will be announced in subsequent rollouts.

Laboma Beach Resort, a very vast and clean coastline with a capacity of over 40,000 audience is the holding grounds for Afro Nation Ghana. Event starts from December 27 to December 30, 2019.

The well-equipped and seasoned Team organizing the event will be dropping to the minute feeds between now and during the festival.

The 4-day festival is will celebrate different music genres amongst which are Afrobeats, Hiphop, UK Rap, reggae and dancehall on the serene coastline of Accra, Ghana. #AfroNation is an all-inclusive music and arts festival meant to celebrate and eulogize African culture across various continents, not just Africa. Afro Nation however stages in Portugal for the European wave in the summer this year.

Kindly log on to the official website www.afronationghana.com for detailed information on tickets and reservations.