The biggest names and most promising stars in the Ghanaian entertainment industry stepped on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red carpet in breathtaking gowns, sharpest tuxedos and stunning couture.

VGMA always presents the perfect platform for designers and style influencers to showcase their creativity to the world.

READ ALSO:7 best-dressed female celebrities at the VGMAs 2019

After carefully selecting our best-dressed male and females, we have listed below celebrities who attires didn’t meet our red carpet standard. However, these styles can be worn to other events but not Ghana’s biggest music night.

READ ALSO:7 best-dressed male celebrities at the VGMAs 2019