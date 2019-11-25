Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Yvonne Okoro is a year older, November 25, 2019. We absolutely love Yvonne Okoro's style - she is never one to disappoint with her elegant looks.

Yvonne is a great style influencer with a high fashion sense. She is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.

We have compiled the best photos of Yvonne Okoro making a bold fashion statement so that you can choose which one suits you the best.

Whatever your style mood, this is your place. Check our out top 10 favourite looks and share your thoughts with us.