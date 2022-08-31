RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

10 trending kente styles that took over the 'gram in August

What you wear on your wedding day should make you extra gorgeous and confident.

Brides
Brides

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely kente styles.

Fashion plays a key role in every event, especially weddings. Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in holy matrimony.

Over the years, brides and even grooms wear the Kente fabric for their traditional weddings. While brides sew them in either wrapped outfits or in Kaba and slits or even long dresses. Grooms either wrap the cloth around their body or sew them in Kaftans or Agbada outfits.

Interestingly, there is a new trend that is taking over the trend. The dresses — handcrafted through a painstaking process with hours of intricate beading and full embellishments have been designed with a modern, fashion-forward bride in mind.

It offers an array of breathtaking confections including sequins gowns, slit and cutout dresses, and a gown adorned with handcrafted pearls and beads.

Today, we focus on all the iconic Kente outfits brides walked down the aisle with this month. Be inspired by empowering colour palettes for your perfect wedding.

If you are a bride-to-be, here's an inspiration for you:

