10 trending Kente styles that took over the 'gram in May

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in holy matrimony.

Over the years, brides and even grooms wear the Kente fabric for their traditional weddings. While brides sew them in either wrapped outfits or Kaba and slits or even long dresses. Grooms either wrap the cloth around their bodies or sew them in Kaftans or Agbada outfits.

Creativity runs in every woman’s veins and we always have to appear stunning.

2023 is here and it is already shaping up to be a supremely fashionable year for to-be brides. It marks a movement toward individuality and self-expression. Brides have a wider range of new style options than ever before to choose from as far as Ghanaian traditional marriage is concerned.

Today, we focus on all the iconic Kente outfits brides walked down the aisle with in May this year.

Be inspired by empowering Kente colour palettes for your perfect Ghanaian wedding.

