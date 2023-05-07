24th VGMA red carpet: Here are the best-dressed celebrities we spotted

As organisers finally returned to hosting the event on a single night, the 24th VGMAs did not fail to offer some music and performances on the nights as musicians were honoured.

The red carpet was also a welcomed addition as people had to bring their A-game to the table because there was no room for recovery,

Lovely moments on the red carpet are to die for. And when Ghanaians show up, there genuinely show up to effortlessly impress.

Here are the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Berla Mundi

Berla is a veteran as far as the VGMAs hosting duty is mentioned. But one thing that we think she does better is how she slays on the red carpet. Berla came through with different looks on the night and she looked ethereal. Her outfits just screamed perfection.

Naa Ashorkor

Naa swept us off our feet with those stunning designs while hosting the show.

Piesie Esther

Pisesie was definitely ready for the VGMAs. Even though she missed the Artiste of the Year award, she definitely did not miss the best-dressed female celebrity slot.

Anita Akuffo

Culture is everything and we love this fit on Anita. Proudly Ghanaian.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown got her slay game unlocked. She arguably is the most talked about female celebrity in Ghana right now hence, a bad would have made the news worst. She swept many off their feet with her beautiful body-hugging dress with elaborate designs in it.

Cece Twum

Simplicity means sophistication. Cece Twum unapologetically looked gorgeous in the smart casual fit.

Sika Osei

Sika showed us what it means to be poised and sassy in that ravishing red fit.

Ms Flava

The media personality wowed us with her creative fashionable piece on the red carpet.

Chrystal Kwame-Aryee

Chrystal was the host of the red carpet and she dressed perfectly to fit the occasion.