The mad craze for anklets is here again. Most women including CEOs, celebrities are stepping out stylishly in their apparel, matching shoes and handbags not leaving behind their stunning anklets.

Gone were the days where the public criticised and ridicule women who publicly wore anklets. They were labelled, called all sorts of names for simply showing off her high fashion sense.

With the advancement of technology, everything has changed including our way of thinking and way of life.

If you are a woman and you have always loved to wear anklets, here are 4 reasons why should go for it.

Beautifies the feet

Anklets just like a necklace or bracelet are great fashion accessories that every classy woman should own. Indirectly wearing anklets promotes proper grooming and general appearance. Before one wears an anklet, she ensures her pedicure is totally on point and her shoe game is incredible.

Entice men

There are different types of the anklet and each of them has a specific meaning and purpose. What you wear to work must be totally different from what you wear to a date night with your partner when you have other agendas in mind. Anklets and waist beads can be a great turn on for men. It’s best to know what your man wants and dress accordingly to please him.

Make you feel confident

The same feeling you get when you wear lingerie is the exact way you feel when wearing an anklet. It makes you feel confident inside out and even changes the way you way. The girl power and strength within you suddenly reach the horizon. Men love confident women, a woman who knows what she wants and goes for it.

Femininity

As mentioned earlier, an anklet is a great fashion accessory just as the majority of women wear earrings. Arguably, it is one of the few things that men can’t wear casually unless they are attending a traditional event. Our culture and traditions permit the wearing of anklet as such one shouldn’t be judged when she wears the anklet.