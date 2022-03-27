40 and fabulous: A little sunshine from Ms Nancy on her birthday

The stunning beauty turns a year older today still looking as young and vibrant as ever.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Ms Nancy has a unique sense of fashion. She dresses down stylishly and patronises products by Ghanaians to pair with her respected brand.

Whenever she steps out, she makes sure all eyes are focused on her.

Aside from her beautiful outfit ideas she serves us at various events, she sure knows how to look good in chic outfits. The fashionista is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

The style coach knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

is among the few female celebrities who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

Ms Nancy has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

The Tv host is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; praising God in her stunning ensembles.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, "Oh for a thousand tongue's to sing my great redeemer's praise!

I am (40) FORTY today,

FORTIFIED,,

FAVOURED and

FABULOUS.

Grateful for my life 🌼,the good times,🤣the bad 🥺,the ugly 😭and the wow🤩😍🥰 moments.

Thankful for my family ,my close friends, friends , colleagues ,aqiuntances and fans ,you have all been Dear and Near.

I am rich in experience !

These pictures tell the story of the woman I have become.

AWURABA KAKRA ☺️

AHOTƐ KAKRA 😂

ABAAYAA KAKRA 🌼

AKATA NSO KAKRA🔥

No show for ADWAMAN KAKRA."

At 40, Ms Nancy is still glowing hence, we have selected some photos of her glowing like never before.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the fashionista a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.

Pulse Ghana

