Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo real name Andrea Owusu made to our list of 2019 stylish female celebrities

Efia Odo attended all the major red carpet events and made impeccable fashion moments.

According to reports, the TV host always looks flawless on the red carpet due to her team of stylists who work hard to put her in pieces that hug every curve, provide a splash of sparkle or colour, and stay in our memory for years to come.

Another part is that when Efia Odo likes something, she makes sure it stays in her rotation. She knows her personal style and what to wear to break the Internet and always goes for it.

Check out our top 5 daring outfits inspired by Efia Odo that will make your man fall in love with you over and over again.