6 modest fashion ideas to copy from actress Jackie Appiah

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

We are crushing on actress, Jackie Appiah's impeccable fashion sense.

Jackie Appiah

Pulse Ghana

It’s modest fashion blended with the latest trends and no one does it better than Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.

The screen goddess is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Jackie Appiah always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

With an unmatched fashion sense and a love for DIY fashion, Jackie has amassed a following of more than eight million.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we always look forward to.

Let’s take a look at some of Jackie's looks that caught our eyes and are worth being added to our wardrobes.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana
Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana
Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana
Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana
Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana
Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

