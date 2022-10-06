RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

8 times Ghanaian designer, Yartel Gh styled Berla Mundi in gorgeous outfits

Berlinda Entsie

We can’t seem to get over these unique Berla Mundi has been giving to us on the 'gram.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi

It’s no news that the fashion world keeps evolving and fashionistas are changing the status quo.

Read Also

Berla Mundi has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, working on our TV screens or going on a casual star-studded event, the fashionista always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

The media personality knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

Berla has been rocking stunning apparel by popular Ghanaian brand, Yartel Gh and we are so much in love with everything she wears.

Yartel Gh, at the core, prides itself on creating masterpieces for every client and, as a result, has garnered a name as the leader in special occasion clothes.

From stealing the various red carpet events to her apparel for all functions in and out of the country, here are some looks Berla Mundi stunned us with and they were the handiworks of Yartel Gh.

Check the photos below:

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kente styles that took over the 'gram in September

10 trending kente styles that took over the 'gram this month

Martha Ankomah

Stunning church outfit ideas inspired by Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah

Benedicta Gafah

Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Benedicta Gafah

Adina

Adina poses in stunning photos on her birthday