As a TV show host, Berla Mundi does not play around with her looks especially on the big screen. The stunning beauty turns a year older today still looking as young and vibrant as ever.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, “1 Chronicles 14: But who am I, and what is my people, that we should be able to offer so willingly after this sort? for all things come of thee, and of thine own have we given thee.”

A look through the birthday girl’s gallery would surely inspire you on your next outfit to turn heads at work.