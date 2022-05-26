A review of Serwaa Amihere's outfits for 'The Next TV Star' 2022

It’s no news that the fashion world keeps evolving and fashionistas are changing the status quo.

Serwaa has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, working on our TV screens or going on a casual star-studded event, the fashionista always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

Miss Amihere knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

From her tops to other creative styles, Serwaa is truly a fashionista and we love her flawless makeup and hairstyles that accompanies her outfits.

Serwaa hosted the second edition of GH One's 'The Next TV Star'. From the auditions to the finale which was held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Serwaa was a beautiful muse for Ghanaian designers and here are our favourite looks.

Pulse Ghana

