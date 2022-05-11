RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Actress Christabel Ekeh oozes elegance in baby bump photo; shares her good news

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Christabel Ekeh is at the forefront of baby bump fashion onslaught, and it seems nothing will slow her down.

Christabel Ekeh
Christabel Ekeh

It's so fun to know that there's a little bundle of joy in there. Plus, maternity fashion has come so far over the years with some of these celebs out and about in stunning red carpet gowns showing off their bellies.

Actress Christabel Ekeh has taken to social media to share beautiful baby bump photos to announce her good news.

Christabel has shown us that you can be pregnant and still look stunning and classy in your outfits.

We love how she is not letting the pregnancy get in the way of her style game.

She slayed like the queen she is from head to toe and we are totally here for moments like this.

She is indeed showing pregnant women out there that they can also glam, look elegant and classy during this period.

Ms Ekeh was beaming with smiles as she poses for the camera in three different gorgeous outfits with her hands wrapped around her bump.

She first announce her joy on Mother's Day when she captioned her post, "Thank you Jesus.

Happy mothers day to all mothers, waiting mothers and myself. We are truly blessed."

Then he posted another photo while in brown apparel and captioned, "Thank you Jesus.

Motherhood: a journey of love, grace and courage."

Her last set of photos was captioned, "Thank you Jesus.

Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb is a reward.

Psalm 127:3"

Check photos below:

Christabel Ekeh
Christabel Ekeh
Christabel Ekeh
Christabel Ekeh
Christabel Ekeh
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

