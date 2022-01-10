The Black Stars are set to do battle against Morocco today, January 10, 2022, in Cameroon.
AFCON 2021: Here is how Ghanaians, celebs are rallying behind Black Stars [Photos]
It's the way these celebs support the Black Stars for us.
Of course, the game is a big deal for Ghanaians after the country has suffered a 40-year trophy drought in the AFCON.
Some personalities and celebrities have declared their support for the team in beautiful photos.
Mostly clad in the Black Stars' jersey, here is a list of celebrities who have shown their utmost support for our beloved team, the Black Stars of Ghana.
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
Pulse Ghana
