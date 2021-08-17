Anita Akuffo is totally transforming the slay game with this African print jumpsuit style

Jumpsuits have been making the rounds for a while but the style is even more alluring when it's made from an African print fabric. The African print jumpsuit is always a classy addition to your casual and formal outfit needs. The most amazing part is that you can make different variations of the African print jumpsuit and make a powerful fashion statement.

Just because we want you to have a splendid day at work, media personality Anita Akuffo has come your way to inspire you.

Anita always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency. She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allows her to stand out. If you want to rock a chic style with African print styles, Anita is one person you should look out for.

We spotted the actress on the gram and we totally love her style. Clad in an African print jumpsuit, Anita's outfit featured satin long sleeves with some drama. This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly.

She complemented the look with a laid-back pony hairstyle that settles with the look. Her nude makeup gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed.

Who says you can't turn on the heat with a jumpsuit? Show off some cleavage with this style while staying classy and elegant.