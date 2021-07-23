Anita Akuffo recognises the audacity to be elegant in African print dress

Dressing for the office can be tricky. Business casual with one company might be considered casual Friday attire at another.

In Ghana, most corporate organisations prefer workers clad themselves in African prints outfits and this gradually is becoming a norm.

Staying stylish all through your busy day isn’t a bad idea. It helps you create a presence and leave a good impression on your clients. Just because we want you to have a splendid day at work, media personality Anita Akuffo has come your way to inspire you.

Pulse Ghana

Anita always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits. Her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allows her to stand out. If you want to rock a chic style with African print styles, Anita is one person you should look out for.

We spotted the actress on the gram and we totally love her style. Clad in a long African print dress, Anita's outfit featured elbow-length sleeves with some drama. This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly.

Pulse Ghana

She complemented the look with a wrapped pony hairstyle that settles with the look. Her nude makeup gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed.

She made us see African print outfits in a new light and we love that.