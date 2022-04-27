Beauty inspiration: 7 photos that prove Salma Mumin is peng

Salma has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

Born in the Upper West of Ghana, Salma has received many awards for her great acting skills and humanitarian works.

Aside from that, she has always been a style influencer since her breakthrough movie and we are inspired by her elegant looks.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, the fashionista always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully. She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

Miss Mumin knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

Salma has got the fashion game on lockdown and we have selected some of her best looks. And Oh! the style influencer has a fashion brand christened "Lure" and so slaying outfits and style is a non-negotiable part of her.

In her latest posts, the style icon is rewriting her own fashion rules with her brand and we are glued to her page for the next post. Here are some of the looks that got our attention.

