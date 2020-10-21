Searching for outfits to rock to your workplace can be a little stressful but looking good at work has a way of brightening your day.

Wearing pants and blazers to your workplace is something you should explore this week as it would give you a different look and help you switch up your work style.

Kumawood star, Benedicta Gafah is inspiring us today with her amazing pant and blazer look.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

We spotted Benedicta on the 'gram clad in turquoise blue short pants and blazer and she looked gorgeous. She wore a nude brassiere when she unbuttoned the blazer.

Benedicta Gafah

We love her hair that matches her stiletto and flawless 'minalyn' makeup.