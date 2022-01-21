It is the end of another week and as usual, there are some celebrities pictures on Instagram we think are simply the best.
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week. Another slay.
Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Selly Galley Fiawoo
Emefa Adeti
Fella Makafui
Asamoah Gyan
Dr Louisa
Kisa Gbekle
Mzbel
Jay Foley
Osebo
Tracey Boakye
Akuapem Poloo
Serwaa Amihere
