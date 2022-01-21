RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Another week. Another slay.

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It is the end of another week and as usual, there are some celebrities pictures on Instagram we think are simply the best.

Recommended articles

Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Selly Galley Fiawoo

Selly Galley Fiawoo
Selly Galley Fiawoo Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

Dr Louisa

Dr Louisa
Dr Louisa Pulse Ghana

Kisa Gbekle

Kisa Gbekle
Kisa Gbekle Pulse Ghana

Mzbel

Mzbel
Mzbel Pulse Ghana

Jay Foley

Jay Foley
Jay Foley Pulse Ghana

Osebo

Osebo
Osebo Pulse Ghana

Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana

Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo
Akuapem Poloo Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Big breasts? Here's the best way to dress

Big breasts? Here's the best way to dress

AFCON 2021: Black Stars match Day 2, celebs still rally behind the team for victory [Photos]

Cookietee,Berla Mundi and Ms Nancy

Style Inspiration: 6 times Fella Makafui nailed the all-brown look

Fella Makafui

Let's inhale some beauty from actress Tracey Boakye on her birthday

Tracey Boakye