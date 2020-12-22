Over the years, Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has taken over the fashion world with her style and she keeps serving us her style goals till today.

You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen at every event or even when she is on her hosting duty.

Some people wear black because it can be paired with any apparels. In the fashion world, the colour black pretty ranks high. It's classic, simple, and can be versatile.

It all depends on which pieces you wear and how you put them together. To prove just how universal the colour is, we spotted actress Joselyn Dumas on the 'gram in black and we couldn't stop staring.

She rocked a long-sleeve black gown that had ruffles attached with feather fabric.

The bodycon dress had some pearls in the fabric that portrayed her glowing skin. The black belly belt attached to the dress gave it some fancy and chic look.

Joselyn Dumas

She complimented the dress with a nude stiletto, which was right for the dress. The outfit was paired with bold red lip colour and her mini bag was awesome.

Joselyn opted for a Chinese black hairstyle that didn’t take the attention away from the dress.

We must say black really looks good on the actress and we are here for it.