Calista Amoateng is all grown in beautiful birthday photos

Pulse Ghana

The young talent has turned sixteen today (September 24, 2021) and her parents are unable to hold back their joy.

Stacy and her husband both shared some adorable photos to celebrate their child.

Pulse Ghana

A heartfelt message from Stacy read:

"Happy birthday dear first daughter @kali.starrr. You are an awesome gift God has blessed me with and my praise to God will never cease. You bring a lot of essence to my life. Grow in wisdom, intelligence and knowledge. May your confidence open huge doors for you.

My talented superstar, may the Lord Almighty continue to work miracles and wonders in your life. Favour and grace will overflow in your life. I wish you long life, good health, wisdom, money, patience and lots of favour. Continue to shine brighter than diamonds. Happy Sweet 16 @kali.starrr. You deserve to celebrate and have fun."