Check out 8 gorgeous photos of Miss Universe Ghana 2018

Akpene Diata Hoggar is the newest beauty queen in Ghana after winning Miss Universe Ghana 2018.

She was taken over from Ruth Quarshie who made Ghana proud at Miss Universe by placing top 16 among qualifying from the Africa and Asia zone to join 15 others including Miss South Africa, who eventually won.

The Ghanaian model and travel blogger competed fiercely with other nine contestants to win the ultimate prize after weeks of grooming and training.

Diata Hoggar, who represented the Brong Ahafo Region had this to say after she was crowned the winner. “I just want to say a big thank you to everyone. It’s been a very challenging but transformational time for me. These ladies have made it very interesting and I will never forget it, I will remember this moment for the rest of my life”.

The judges for this year’s edition were Sean Guy, Shirley Frimpong Manso, Yvonne Nelson, Miss Reykjavik (Miss Universe Iceland), Manuela Osk (Miss Universe 2003 contestant), and Emmanuel Kojo-Jones Mensah.

Check out some photo of the beauty queen below:

