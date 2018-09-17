Check out 8 gorgeous photos of Miss Universe Ghana 2018

Miss Universe Ghana has a new queen.
She was taken over from Ruth Quarshie who made Ghana proud at Miss Universe by placing top 16 among qualifying from the Africa and Asia zone to join 15 others including Miss South Africa, who eventually won.
The Ghanaian model and travel blogger competed fiercely with other nine contestants to win the ultimate prize after weeks of grooming and training.
Diata Hoggar, who represented the Brong Ahafo Region had this to say after she was crowned the winner. “I just want to say a big thank you to everyone. It’s been a very challenging but transformational time for me. These ladies have made it very interesting and I will never forget it, I will remember this moment for the rest of my life”.
The judges for this year’s edition were Sean Guy, Shirley Frimpong Manso, Yvonne Nelson, Miss Reykjavik (Miss Universe Iceland), Manuela Osk (Miss Universe 2003 contestant), and Emmanuel Kojo-Jones Mensah.
Check out some photo of the beauty queen below:
#MUG18 | Congratulations to #DiataHoggar
#MUG18 | For the past fifteen years @ghandourcosmeticsltd has provided a distinguished array of skin and hair care products. Miss Universe Ghana is proud to celebrate their good work, catering to the beauty needs of women across West Africa.
#MUG18 | #DiataHoggar is #MissBrongAhafo at Miss Universe Ghana 2018!
#MUG18 | Lights, camera, FASHION
#MUG18 | Meet our divas! We introduce to you, #DiataHoggar!
#MUG18 | Yellow makes your soul shine. It radiates positive energy. A photo shoot themed, "Calming the Storms in Our Lives" by the Creative Director. #DiataHoggar styled in a dramatic evening ensemble.
#MUG18 | Yes, we are riding on the sexy waves and living a bikini kinda life with these hot chocolate divas. Miss Universe Ghana is nurturing these ladies to have healthy bodies and skin through practicing wholesome lifestyles. Miss Universe Ghana contestant, #DiataHoggar serving skin!
#MUG18 | #TBT: #DiataHoggar spotted at the @emyafrica 2018, serving us the earth mother vibe with her kaitoke green outfit and floral detailing.