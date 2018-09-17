Former Beauty Queen, Ruth Quarshie looked stunning at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana finale at the Labadi Beach Hotel.
She has adjourned the 2017 Miss Universe Ghana after she proved beyond reasonable doubt that she is the best among the rest to execute the roles assigned to the winner.
After a year and some days, Ruth Quarshie handed over the crown to a new queen, Akpene Diata Hoggar from the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.
Once a queen always a queen, the adorable Ruth Quarshie stepped on the red carpet in a floor-sweeping gown.
The show-stopping sleeveless dress features a deep v-neck cut and a high slit to show off her high heels. One of Ghana’s renowned fashion designer, Pistisgh who designed the beautiful dress won our hearts with the detailing of the dress.
The beauty queen opted for stud earrings and she held her tresses to show off her flawless makeup.
Check out the photos below: