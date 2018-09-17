Pulse.com.gh logo
See the lovely dress Ruth Quarshie wore for Miss Universe finale


Pulse Fashion Ruth Quarshie ended her Miss Universe reign with a gorgeous golden dress

Former Beauty Queen, Ruth Quarshie looked stunning at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana finale at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Former beauty queen, Miss Universe Ghana.

Former beauty queen, Miss Universe Ghana.

Ruth Quarshie, 23-year-old beauty queen made Ghana proud when earned an appreciable Top 16 place at the world finals, qualifying from the Africa and Asia zone to join 15 others including Miss South Africa, who eventually won.

 

She has adjourned the 2017 Miss Universe Ghana after she proved beyond reasonable doubt that she is the best among the rest to execute the roles assigned to the winner.

READ ALSO: Best-dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana

 

After a year and some days, Ruth Quarshie handed over the crown to a new queen, Akpene Diata Hoggar from the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

 

Once a queen always a queen, the adorable Ruth Quarshie stepped on the red carpet in a floor-sweeping gown.

The show-stopping sleeveless dress features a deep v-neck cut and a high slit to show off her high heels. One of Ghana’s renowned fashion designer, Pistisgh who designed the beautiful dress won our hearts with the detailing of the dress.

READ ALSO: Muntari, Menaye and son stole the show at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana

The beauty queen opted for stud earrings and she held her tresses to show off her flawless makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Former beauty queen, Miss Universe Ghana.

Former beauty queen, Miss Universe Ghana.

Former beauty queen, Miss Universe Ghana.

Former beauty queen, Miss Universe Ghana.

 

Former beauty queen, Miss Universe Ghana.

Former beauty queen, Miss Universe Ghana.

 

