Diana Hamilton: The portrait of modest fashion

Diana Hamilton is our style influencer for today. She is one of the leading women in the Ghanaian media mentoring and inspiring the new generations to take up leadership roles.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

The award-winning musician is among the few female celebrities who dress down stylishly and expresses their high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics.

She graces our screens with nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

The celebrity mother owns a boutique and she is among the few celebrities who double as a successful entrepreneur.

Thumbs up to her team including the stylist, makeup artists and photographers for promoting her brand.

Mrs Hamilton always chooses simple but classy hairstyles to match her stunning looks and great personality. Makeup is for enhancing one's natural beauty and Diana does it perfectly. And she glows when she smiles for the cameras.

We can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles are something we always look forward to.

Let’s take a look at some of Diana's looks that caught our eyes and are worth being added to our wardrobes.

