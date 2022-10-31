'Dua a y3 dwaso koraa wo anidaso': Akufo-Addo's outfit speaks hope to Ghanaians

Amongst other things, the President announced that Ghana’s economy is in crisis.

According to him, “so many malevolent forces” have come together at the same time to cause the current economic turmoil bedevilling the country.

But he assured Ghanaians that the NPP government is working hard to ameliorate the hardships they are going through presently.

"We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time. But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedevilled our economy," he said.

Adding that "It is obvious, fellow Ghanaians, that you have a government that cares. We are determined to restore stability to the economy and provide relief.

We are all in this together, and I am asking for your support to rescue Ghana from the throes of this economic crisis.”

One significant detail people missed during the nation's addresses was the choice of fashion for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Known for his love for African print since becoming the leader of the West African country, Nana Addo has over and over again shown his love for culture.

Ghana's culture speaks volumes, and what President Akufo-Addo wore on Sunday, October 30, 2022, is to emphasize without speaking a word that he is serious about halting Ghana's recent economic crisis.

His fabric for his was "Dua y3 dwaso koraa wo anidaso s3 daakye 3b3 sa fef3," which translates "the tree that has been cut off, has hopes of germination in the future."

What the President sought to put across going by the choice of fabric is that despite the hardship the country is going through, all hope is not lost yet.