10 trending kente styles that took over the 'gram in February

Berlinda Entsie

As much as it’s somewhat hard to keep up with the wedding dress trend, it’s always good to see brides in something very innovative.

Bride
One thing that makes the ceremony outstanding is the theme colour for the day. It is very important to choose the right colour combination that will add style and class to your event.

There can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely kente styles.

Fashion plays a key role in every event, especially weddings. Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in holy matrimony.

Over the years, brides and even grooms wear the Kente fabric for their traditional weddings. While brides sew them in either wrapped outfits or Kaba and slits or even long dresses. Grooms either wrap the cloth around their bodies or sew them in Kaftans or Agbada outfits.

Creativity runs in every woman’s veins and we always have to appear stunning.

The first quarter of 2023 is marking a movement toward individuality and self-expression. Brides have a wider range of new style options than ever before to choose from as far as Ghanaian traditional marriage is concerned.

Today, we focus on all the iconic Kente outfits brides walked down the aisle with in March 2023.

If you are a bride-to-be, here's an inspiration for you:

