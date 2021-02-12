With the heatwave and hot weather in Accra, it’s safe to say that street style is quite popular.

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage popularly called Hajia 4Real has a great sense of fashion for trendy styles. She has been making public appearances and we are loving all her fashion choices.

She goes the extra mile by showing off some skin in skimpy dresses and rocking them like a pro with matching hairstyle and flawless face beat.

After releasing her second song 'Fine Girl' Hajia 4Real has been trending in the news. She gave her fans a lot to talk about in the high video.

Hajia headed to the 'gram in ripped denim and nude bodycon blouse while flaunting her firm braless breast.

She paired the look with a nude designer mini bag matching her top perfectly.

The 'Badder Than' songstress paired the look with matching Dolce and Gabbana pair of sneakers that got us starring.

Hajia 4Real

She went for nude makeup, brown curly hairstyle and beautiful accessories to complement her look.

Judging by the weather and season, Hajia4Realgave street style an amazing look and a great way to rock the ripped denim trend.

She is definitely having a good time with this look and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to rock this style to your party this weekend.