Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards


Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards

Some of our favorite celebrities and style influencers disappointed us as they failed to show up for the biggest red carpet event in Ghana; Glitz Style Awards.

Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards

Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards

Since its inception, Glitz Style Awards has proved to be arguably a giant fashion event in Ghana celebrating individuals and brands that are doing exceptionally great in their prospective field locally and internationally.

It is one of the annual events in Ghana where there is no room for fashion mishap. Attendees reserve their best apparels to make to the list of best dressed red carpet personalities.

Among the countless Ghanaian female celebrities, we always look to certain individuals for style tips and expect them to give us showstopping looks for red carpets especially the Glitz Style Awards.

However, some of our favorite celebrities and style influencers disappointed us as they failed to show up for the biggest red carpet event in Ghana; Glitz Style Awards.

READ ALSO: Did Chantelle Asante just wear her engagement dress to the Glitz Style Awards?

1. Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo play

Nana Akua Addo
 

2. Selly Galley

Selly Galley play

Selly Galley

3. Nana Ama Mcbrown

Nana Ama Mcbrown play

Nana Ama Mcbrown

4. Moesha Boduong

Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong

READ ALSO:Official photos from Glitz Style Awards 2018

5. Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin play

Salma Mumin

6. Sandra Ankobiah

Sandra Ankobiah play

Sandra Ankobiah

7. Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

8. Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi

READ ALSO: Was Lharley Lhartey’s Glitz award created for her to win from the start?

9. Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah play

Jackie Appiah

10. Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta Gafah play

Benedicta Gafah

11. Victoria Michaels

Victoria Michaels play

Victoria Michaels

12. Nikki Samonas

Nikki Samonas play

Nikki Samonas

13. Victoria Lebene

Victoria Lebene play

Victoria Lebene
 

