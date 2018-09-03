Here are the slay queens who missed the Glitz Style Awards

news

Since its inception, Glitz Style Awards has proved to be arguably a giant fashion event in Ghana celebrating individuals and brands that are doing exceptionally great in their prospective field locally and internationally.

It is one of the annual events in Ghana where there is no room for fashion mishap. Attendees reserve their best apparels to make to the list of best dressed red carpet personalities.

Among the countless Ghanaian female celebrities, we always look to certain individuals for style tips and expect them to give us showstopping looks for red carpets especially the Glitz Style Awards.

However, some of our favorite celebrities and style influencers disappointed us as they failed to show up for the biggest red carpet event in Ghana; Glitz Style Awards.

1. Nana Akua Addo

2. Selly Galley

3. Nana Ama Mcbrown

4. Moesha Boduong

5. Salma Mumin

6. Sandra Ankobiah

7. Joselyn Dumas

8. Berla Mundi

9. Jackie Appiah

10. Benedicta Gafah

11. Victoria Michaels

12. Nikki Samonas

13. Victoria Lebene